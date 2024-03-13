News & Insights

Tennis-Navarro stuns Sabalenka to reach Indian Wells quarters

March 13, 2024 — 04:46 pm EDT

Written by Rory Carroll for Reuters ->

March 13 (Reuters) - American Emma Navarro stunned world number two Aryna Sabalenka 6-3 3-6 6-2 to record the biggest win of her career and reach the quarter-finals of Indian Wells for the first time on Wednesday.

Navarro absorbed Sabalenka's powerful serve and converted four of her five break-point opportunities to defeat the reigning two-time Australian Open champion in windy conditions.

Navarro came out flying to grab the first set before Sabalenka raised her level in the second to force a decider.

The even-keeled Navarro kept her cool in the final set, fending off a break point and smacking a forehand winner for a crucial service hold and a 4-1 lead.

Navarro, seeded 23rd, broke the hard-hitting Belarusian for a fourth time on match point to set up a meeting with either ninth seed Maria Sakkari of Greece or Frenchwoman Diane Parry in the quarters.

"I'm feeling really good," Navarro said in an on-court interview in front of a supportive crowd.

"It's never easy coming out and playing an opponent like that who is so experienced and so talented. She made it really tough on me today but I was able to play some good tennis in the big moments.

"I just want to say thanks to everyone for coming out and cheering me on today."

