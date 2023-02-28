US Markets

Tennis-Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells due to injury

Credit: REUTERS/ENRIQUE CALVO

February 28, 2023 — 12:39 pm EST

Written by Frank Pingue for Reuters ->

Adds background

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Three-time champion Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from the Masters 1000 event starting next week in Indian Wells due to injury, tournament organisers said on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Spaniard, who was a runner-up last year in Indian Wells, has not competed since his Australian Open title defence in January ended in a second-round defeat during which he aggravated a hip problem.

"We wish Rafa continued healing, and hope to see him back at the BNP Paribas Open next year," tournament director Tommy Haas said in a statement.

Nadal won at Indian Wells in 2007, 2009 and 2013.

At the Australian Open, top seed Nadal tweaked his left hip while running for a backhand in the second set at Rod Laver Arena, and after inspection from a trainer when trailing 6-4 5-3, he went off-court for a medical time-out.

The 22-times Grand Slam champion returned grim-faced to play out the match but his movement was clearly affected, paving the way for American Mackenzie McDonald to end the Spaniard's bid for a third title at Melbourne Park.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Toby Chopra and Christian Radnedge)

((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7636; Reuters Messaging: frank.pingue.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.