Tennis-Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells due to injury

Credit: REUTERS/ENRIQUE CALVO

February 28, 2023 — 12:23 pm EST

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Three-time champion Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from the Masters 1000 event starting next week in Indian Wells due to injury, tournament organisers said on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Spaniard, who was a runner-up last year in Indian Wells, has not competed since his Australian Open title defense in January ended in a second-round defeat.

"We wish Rafa continued healing, and hope to see him back at the BNP Paribas Open next year," tournament director Tommy Haas said in a statement.

Nadal won at Indian Wells in 2007, 2009 and 2013.

