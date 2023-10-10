News & Insights

Tennis-Nadal to play at Australian Open, says tournament director Tiley

Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

October 10, 2023 — 10:20 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal will play at the Australian Open in January, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Wednesday, as the 37-year-old former world number one returns to the sport after undergoing hip surgery earlier this year.

The Spaniard, who has 22 Grand Slams to his name, wrapped up his 2023 season after a second-round defeat at the Australian Open and his recovery process was estimated at five months after his operation in June.

"We can reveal exclusively here that Rafa will be back," Tiley said on The Today Show.

"He's been off for most of the year, and in talking to him over the last few days he confirmed he will be back, which we're really excited about. That's awesome.

Nadal has said he expects to retire following the 2024 season.

