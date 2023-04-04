Tennis-Nadal says he is not yet fit, to miss Monte Carlo Masters

BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal will miss next week's Monte Carlo Masters tournament having failed to recover in time from an injury that has sidelined him for months, he said on Tuesday.

Nadal was forced to skip the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells last month as well as the Miami Open that ended last week, as he continues his recovery from a hip issue that ended his Australian Open title defence in the second round in January.

"Unfortunately I am still not ready to compete and will miss one of those special tournaments I always love to play," Nadal said in a statement.

"Monte Carlo is and has been a key event in my career, but unfortunately I will have to miss it again since I am still not ready to compete without the risk of getting injured. I will continue the process of getting ready to come back."

His absence from competitions means that Nadal days ago dropped four places to 13th in the rankings, ending his record 912-week stay inside the top 10.

The Spaniard, who has won Monte Carlo 11 times in his career still hopes to be fit for the French Open in May, a clay court tournament he has dominated for years, having won there 14 times.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly, Writing by Karolos Grohmann, Editing by Hugh Lawson)

