Tennis-Nadal out for up to six weeks with stress fracture in rib

March 22 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal has suffered a stress fracture in his rib and will be out for up to six weeks, the Spaniard's team said on Tuesday.

Nadal, the winner of 21 Grand Slam singles titles, complained of a chest issue during his run to the final of the ATP 1000 event in Indian Wells, California last week.

