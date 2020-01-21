Tennis-Nadal not focused on Federer's Grand Slam record

Rafa Nadal would love to add more silverware to a bursting trophy cabinet at the end of the Australian Open but says beating Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles would probably not make him any happier in the long run.
