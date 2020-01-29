Tennis-Nadal hails Thiem work after Grand Slam record bid dashed

Rafa Nadal paid the ultimate respect to his Australian Open conqueror Dominic Thiem on Wednesday, seeing something of himself in the hard-working Austrian after falling short in a quarter-final classic under the lights on Rod Laver Arena.
