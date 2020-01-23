Tennis-Nadal dominates Delbonis to ease into third round in Melbourne

Top seed Rafa Nadal continued his relentless progress through the Australian Open draw on Thursday, muscling his way into the third round with a commanding 6-3 7-6(4) 6-1 victory over Argentine Federico Delbonis.
