World Markets

Tennis-Nadal dominates Delbonis to ease into third round in Melbourne

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Top seed Rafa Nadal continued his relentless progress through the Australian Open draw on Thursday, muscling his way into the third round with a commanding 6-3 7-6(4) 6-1 victory over Argentine Federico Delbonis.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular