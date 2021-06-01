US Markets

Tennis-Nadal, Djokovic ease through as Roland Garros continues without Osaka

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Highlights of the third day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Tuesday (all times GMT).

 (Adds results)
    PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Highlights of the third day at the
French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Tuesday (all
times GMT).
    
    Claycourt master Rafael Nadal and world number one Novak
Djokovic cantered into the second round of the French Open where
the shockwaves of Naomi Osaka's withdrawal were still felt. 
    Japan's Osaka left the claycourt Grand Slam on Monday after
refusing to attend the mandatory post-match press conferences
and revealing she had been suffering from bouts of depression
for three years.
    While Nadal and Djokovic had no trouble against their
respective opponents Alexei Popyrin and Tennys Sandgren, Russian
seventh seed Andrey Rublev was knocked out in five sets by
unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff. 
    In the women's draw, former runner-up Venus Williams made
another first-round exit while fellow American Sloane Stephens
came through in three sets against Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro.
    For the first time since tennis turned professional in 1968,
only three French men made it to the second round.
    
    
    2106 DJOKOVIC EASES PAST SANDGREN
    World number one Novak Djokovic barely broke sweat as he
eased past American Tennys Sandgren 6-2 6-4 6-2 in the first
round in the first men's match to be scheduled in a night
session at Roland Garros.
    The 18-time Grand Slam champion, who is on a semi-final
collision course with 13-time French Open winner Rafal Nadal,
next faces Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay.
    
    2020 STEPHENS BOUNCES BACK TO DEFEAT SUAREZ NAVARRO
    Sloane Stephens saved a match point at 5-4 in the second set
and beat Carla Suarez Navarro 3-6 7-6(4) 6-4 in 2 hours, 24
minutes. The 28-year-old American will take on Czech ninth seed
Karolina Pliskova in the next round.
    Suarez Navarro returned to tennis five weeks after
announcing she had recovered from cancer. The 32-year-old was
diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in September last year.
    
    1830 PLISKOVA PROGRESSES ALONG WITH GAUFF
    Ninth seed Karolina Pliskova defeated Croatia's Donna Vekic
7-5 6-4. Coco Gauff, who is seeded 24th this year, also advanced
in straight sets, beating Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic 7-6(11) 6-4
in just over two hours.
    
    1715 VANQUISHED VENUS FIRES PARTING SHOT AT PRESS
    Venus Williams pulled no punches when asked how she handled
the pressure of having to deal with the media:
    "How I deal with it was that I know every single person
asking me a question can't play as well as I can and never will,
so no matter what you say or what you write, you'll never light
a candle to me," she said. "That's how I deal with it."
    
    READ MORE:
    Nadal in his element as temperature rises [nL2N2NJ281]
    Annus horribilis for French men at Roland Garros
[nL2N2NJ2AD]
    We need Naomi, says Monfils after Osaka's French Open
withdrawal [nL2N2NJ226]
    Japan, sponsors join athletes to support Osaka after French
Open withdrawal [nL2N2NJ09J]
    French Open order of play on Wednesday [nL3N2NJ3U6]
    Top-ranked Barty fights through injury to avoid upset
opening loss [nL2N2NJ1GK]
    Ankle injury at press conference ends Kvitova's French Open
[nL2N2NJ1Q5]
    Nadal magic yet to rub off on Auger-Aliassime as he loses to
Seppi [nL2N2NJ1S8]
    Becker worried for Osaka's career following French Open
withdrawal [nL2N2NJ0WE]
    Suspiciously parked car delays French Open start on Court
Simonne-Mathieu [nL3N2NJ2QA]
    Osaka withdraws from French Open in wake of row over media
boycott [nL2N2NI1NF]
    Fellow athletes rally around Osaka after French Open
withdrawal [nL3N2NJ04W]
    Naomi Osaka statement on withdrawing from French Open
[nL3N2NJ088]
    FACTBOX-Naomi Osaka who withdrew from the French Open on
Monday [nL3N2NI3I4]
    Serena offers support to Osaka after French Open withdrawal
[nL2N2NI1WP]
    Navratilova sad for Osaka, says mental health gets short
shrift [nL2N2NI1Q1]
    Top seeds take centre stage on day three at Roland Garros
[nL3N2NI3H1]
    French Open order of play on Tuesday [nL3N2NI3BH]
    Serena survives scare in French Open's first night match
[nL2N2NI1VR]
    Federer dazzles on return to Grand Slam action [nL2N2NI1HZ]
    Djokovic says Olympics bid depends on fans presence, Federer
unsure [nL2N2NI1GT]
    Birthday girl Swiatek launches title defence with win over
'best friend' [nL2N2NI0T8]
    'Natural' Swiatek says good relationship with media can help
players [nL3N2NI335]
    
    1645 NADAL OPENS ACCOUNT WITH WIN OVER POPYRIN
    Third seed Rafa Nadal kicked off his title defence with a
comprehensive 6-3 6-2 7-6(3) victory over Australian Alexei
Popyrin. The Spaniard sent down seven aces, hit 28 winners and
made just 23 unforced errors as he claimed his 101st French Open
win. 
    
    1607 VENUS VANQUISHED IN OPENING ROUND AGAIN
    Former champion Venus Williams exited in the first round for
the fourth year running after being beaten 6-3 6-1 by Russia's
Ekaterina Alexandrova.
    
    1500 MLADENOVIC DOWNS SCHMIEDLOVA
    France's Kristina Mladenovic served up a bagel en route to
beating Slovakian qualifier Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-4 6-0 on
Court Simonne Mathieu.
    Mladenovic sent down 26 winners, but will have to improve on
her 35 unforced errors if she is to equal her previous best
result of reaching the quarter-finals of her home Grand Slam
four years ago.
    
    1450 SEVENTH SEED RUBLEV SUNK BY STRUFF
    Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev was upset 6-3 7-6(6) 4-6
3-6 6-4 by unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff in the opening
round. Rublev made 47 unforced errors in the 3 hour, 46 minute
marathon, while Struff sent down 63 winners, including 25 aces. 
    
    1430 MONFILS BEATS RAMOS-VINOLAS
    Local favourite Gael Monfils came back from a set down to
beat Spain's Albert Ramos Vinolas 1-6 7-6(6) 6-4 6-4. The
Frenchman, who is seeded 14th this year, sent down 12 aces and
60 winners, but also made a whopping 75 unforced errors.
    
    1410 KVITOVA WITHDRAWS AFTER ANKLE INJURY
    Two-times Wimbledon champions Petra Kvitova withdrew from
Roland Garros, after suffering a freak injury while performing
her post-match media duties on Sunday.
    "It's incredibly bad luck," Kvitova said on Twitter. "During
my post-match press requirements I fell and hurt my ankle."
    
    1400 BARTY GRINDS OUT WIN OVER PERA
    World number one Ash Barty was pushed to three sets by
unseeded American Bernarda Pera, before prevailing 6-4 3-6 6-2.
Pera hit 36 winners, but also made 49 unforced errors.
    "I just keep fighting. I tried to stay in the match as long
as possible because you never know," Barty said.
    
    1135 DE MINAUR ADVANCES WITH STRAIGHT SETS WIN
    Alex de Minaur, the 21st seed, beat Italy's Stefano
Travaglia 6-2 6-4 7-6(4). The Australian will next take on
another Italian in Marco Cecchinato, who beat Japan's Yasutaka
Uchiyama 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-4.
    
    1125 SVITOLINA SURVIVES BABEL TEST
    Fifth seed Elina Svitolina found herself trailing 5-2 in the
second set but recovered to beat French teenager Oceane Babel
6-2 7-5. Next up for Svitolina is a second round clash with
American Ann Li, who trounced Margarita Gasparyan 6-0 6-1.
    
    1043 SAKKARI TOO GOOD FOR QUALIFIER ZAVATSKA
    Greece's Maria Sakkari, the 17th seed, defeated Ukrainian
qualifier Katarina Zavatska 6-4 6-1 to reach the second round.
Jennifer Brady also advanced beating Anastasija Sevastova 6-3
6-3 while Ons Jabeur overcame Yulia Putintseva 7-5 6-2.
    
    0909 PLAY UNDER WAY
    Play began in sunny conditions at Roland Garros, with the
temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius (68°F).

 (Reporting by Simon Jennings, Hritika Sharma and Shrivathsa
Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge and Toby
Davis)
 ((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

Keywords: TENNIS FRENCHOPEN/ (WRAPUP 1, HIGHLIGHTS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular