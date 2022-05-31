Tennis-Nadal beats DJokovic to reach French Open semi-finals

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal beat world number one and 2021 champion Novak Djokovic 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6(4) to reach the semi-finals of the French Open on Tuesday.

The 13-time Roland Garros champion will meet Germany's Alexander Zverev for a place in Sunday's final.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly;)

