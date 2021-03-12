World Markets

Tennis-Murray to miss Dubai after birth of fourth child

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Andy Murray will miss next week's Dubai Championships after his wife Kim gave birth to their fourth child.

The three-time Grand Slam champion had planned to play in Dubai before the Miami Open which he still intends to play.

Murray, 33, already has two daughters, five-year-old Sophia and three-year-old Edie, and a one-year-old son Teddy.

The former world number one, now down at 116 in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries, has had a stop-start year after he was unable to fly to the Australian Open after testing positive for COVID-19.

His last tournament was at the Rotterdam Open where he was beaten by Russian Andrey Rublev last week. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge) ((martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933; Reuters Messaging: martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: TENNIS MURRAY/ (PIX)

