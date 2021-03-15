Tennis-Murray granted wild card for Miami Open

March 15 (Reuters) - Former champion Andy Murray has been granted a wild card for this month's Miami Open, tournament organisers said on Monday.

The British ex-world number one, who has fallen to 116 in the rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries, is a two-time Miami Open champion having won the title in 2009 and 2013.

"It is exciting to see Andy back in Miami," Miami Open Tournament Director and former player James Blake said in a news release.

"As someone who has had to battle back from injury during his career, I understand and respect all the hard work Andy has put in to get back on tour."

Murray, a three-times Grand Slam champion, has had a stop-start year after he was unable to fly to the Australian Open after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 33-year-old Briton's last tournament was the Rotterdam Open where he was beaten by Russian Andrey Rublev two weeks ago. He then decided to sit out this week's Dubai Championships after his wife gave birth to their fourth child.

The Miami Open, which will feature 74 of the top 77 ranked men, is scheduled to run from March 22-April 4.

