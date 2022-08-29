US Markets

Tennis-Murray downs error-prone Cerundolo to reach U.S. Open second round

Shrivathsa Sridhar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Danielle Parhizkaran

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Andy Murray powered into the second round of the U.S. Open with a comfortable 7-5 6-3 6-3 win over Argentine Francisco Cerundolo on Monday, as the former world number one rolled back the years at the scene of his first Grand Slam triumph a decade ago.

The 35-year-old Scot, who has battled various injuries in recent years, raced to a 5-2 lead early in the match but dropped his level slightly before edging a tight first set and breaking quickly in the next to put 24th seed Cerundolo under pressure.

Murray staved off a comeback attempt by Cerundolo to take the second set for a commanding lead and showed little signs of stepping off the gas pedal, as his opponent continued to make life difficult for himself with unforced errors.

A double break in the third set allowed twice Wimbledon champion Murray to surge ahead 4-1 and he sealed the win when Cerundolo sent a return long. Murray faces Australian John Millman or American Emilio Nava in the second round.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

