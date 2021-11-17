Tennis-Muguruza defeats Kontaveit for first WTA Finals title

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Spain's Garbine Muguruza defeated Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-3 7-5 for the WTA Finals title in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Wednesday.

It was the two-time Grand Slam champion's fourth appearance at the season-ending finals and her first in the championship match.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6343;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.