Tennis-Muguruza defeats Kontaveit for first WTA Finals title

Amy Tennery Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Spain's Garbine Muguruza defeated Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-3 7-5 for the WTA Finals title in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Wednesday.

It was the two-time Grand Slam champion's fourth appearance at the season-ending finals and her first in the championship match.

