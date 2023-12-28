News & Insights

Tennis-Muchova pulls out of Australian Open with wrist injury

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

December 28, 2023 — 10:41 pm EST

Written by Shrivathsa Sridhar for Reuters ->

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Karolina Muchova has pulled out of next month's Australian Open with a niggling wrist injury that also ruled her out of the WTA Finals in October, the world number eight said.

The 27-year-old Czech enjoyed one of her best seasons this year and finished runner-up to the top-ranked Iga Swiatek at the French Open before a run to the U.S. Open semi-finals in September, where she suffered the right wrist issue.

She was set to compete in the season-ending championships in Cancun for the first time before pulling out and being replaced by Maria Sakkari.

"This isn't my favourite thing to share especially at the start of a new season, but unfortunately the pain in the wrist came back in the middle of my preparation," former Melbourne Park semi-finalist Muchova said on Instagram on Thursday.

"I therefore have to postpone the start of the season and fully heal my wrist first. It's frustrating but I have to keep positive, recover and get ready for the rest of the year."

The Australian Open takes place from Jan. 14-28.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.