Tennis-Medvedev masters Martinez, bleeding nose to advance in Melbourne

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia dealt with spells of resistance from Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez and a bleeding nose on his way to a 7-5 6-1 6-3 win on Thursday to reach the third round of the Australian Open.
