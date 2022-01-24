US Markets

Tennis-Medvedev loses temper but wins match to reach quarter-finals

An agitated Daniil Medvedev teed off at the chair umpire and lost his cool in the heat before steadying to claim a 6-2 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-5 win over Maxime Cressy and book his second Australian Open quarter-final on Monday.

The Russian second seed found the American serve-and-volley exponent a tough nut to crack at Margaret Court Arena and his frustration spilled over after losing the third set.

Apparently refused a request to leave the court to freshen up, Medvedev barked at the French chair umpire Renaud Lichtenstein and complained that Cressy was spending too much time between serves.

Medvedev's frustration only grew as eight break points slipped through his fingers in the fourth set before he finally slipped a forehand past the American in the 11th game to take his serve.

Medvedev wrapped up proceedings with a slew of huge serves before stepping in to thrash a forehand winner on match point.

Last year's finalist, Medvedev next meets Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the semi-finals.

