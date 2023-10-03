News & Insights

Tennis-Medvedev into China Open final after routine win over Zverev

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

October 03, 2023 — 10:29 am EDT

Written by Trevor Stynes for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Second seed Daniil Medvedev had an easier than expected 6-4 6-3 semi-final win over familiar rival Alexander Zverev on Tuesday to book his place in the China Open final where he will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner.

"It's an amazing, strong field so it's great to be in the final against one of the amazing Sinner or Alcaraz," Medvedev said after the match.

This was the fifth meeting between the pair this season and although the Russian world number three Medvedev won three of the previous four, Zverev had won their most recent clash in Cincinnati.

Zverev won the Chengdu title last week, but the German's seven-match winning streak came to an end as Medvedev's strong serve saw him save all four break points he faced.

"I'm really happy with my level. Roof closed, different conditions today, much faster," Medvedev added.

"Both of us are big servers so it came down to just a few opportunities and I managed to serve better when I had break points to save than he did."

Medvedev now awaits the winner of Tuesday's second semi-final between top seed Alcaraz and Sinner

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((Trevor.Stynes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.