Tennis-Medvedev dominates Andujar to reach last eight in Acapulco

Rory Carroll Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Daniil Medvedev crushed Pablo Andujar 6-1 6-2 in Acapulco on Wednesday and put himself three wins away from victory at the tournament and rising to world number one for the first time.

Top-seeded Medvedev pretended like he might serve underhand on match point but instead thumped his seventh ace, eliciting a smile from the Spaniard who played well but who could not break down the Russian's firm defense.

Medvedev will next face either American Taylor Fritz or Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka as he looks to wrest the world number one ranking from Novak Djokovic.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com; 503-830-8017;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

