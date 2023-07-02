News & Insights

Tennis-Kyrgios pulls out of Wimbledon due to wrist inury

Credit: REUTERS/SANDRA SANDERS

July 02, 2023 — 05:29 pm EDT

Written by Anita Kobylinska for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the tournament with a wrist injury, the Australian said on Sunday before the start of the grasscourt grand slam on Monday.

"I'm really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year," the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again.

"During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist.

"I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn't have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon."

Kyrgios had a surgery on his left knee earlier this year and lost in his comeback match after a five-month layoff against China's Wu Yibing in the Stuttgart Open first round last month.

He missed the French Open due to a foot injury he sustained during the theft of his car.

Kyrgios also withdrew from event in Halle and Mallorca.

