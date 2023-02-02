Tennis-Kyrgios pleads guilty to common assault - ABC news

February 02, 2023 — 11:11 pm EST

Written by Nick Mulvenney for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Tennis player Nick Kyrgios pleaded guilty to common assault in a Canberra court on Friday over a 2021 incident involving his former girlfriend Chiara Passari, ABC News said.

The legal team for the Australian was granted an adjournment at a prior court hearing last October to allow time to prepare forensic mental health reports on their client.

