Tennis-Kyrgios court date pushed back another six weeks

MELBOURNE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios's court date relating to a common assault charge has been pushed back another six weeks, media reported on Friday.

The 27-year-old Kyrgios, who finished runner-up at Wimbledon, was scheduled to appear before a Canberra court on Tuesday but the matter will now be heard on Oct. 4, state broadcaster ABC said.

Kyrgios was originally to appear three weeks ago but his lawyer requested an adjournment last month.

Police charged Kyrgios following allegations made in December 2021 in relation to an incident the previous January.

Kyrgios's lawyer said it involved a "domestic relationship".

Australian media reported in July that the charge was related to a complaint made by a former girlfriend.

Kyrgios at Wimbledon declined to comment on the charge, citing legal advice.

World number 26 Kyrgios will bid for his maiden Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open starting next week.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Robert Birsel)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/MyRansomNotes; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.