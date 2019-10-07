Tennis-Kvitova qualifies for WTA Finals in Shenzhen

World number seven Petra Kvitova has become the sixth player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen, the WTA said on Monday.

The 29-year-old Czech, who won the title on her debut in 2011, will join Ash Barty, Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu and Naomi Osaka at the Oct. 27-Nov. 3 tournament, which offers $14 million in prize money.

"I'm so happy to qualify," Kvitova, who won titles in Sydney and Stuttgart and finished runner-up at the Australian Open this year, said in a statement.

"After a great start to the year in Australia I'm really proud to have secured my spot for the seventh time. This will be the third city I have visited for the WTA Finals so I'm excited to see what's in store in Shenzhen."

The top eight singles players face off in a round-robin format at the WTA Finals, with the winner taking home the Billie Jean King Trophy.

