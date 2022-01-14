US Markets

Tennis-Kokkinakis sees off Cilic, Keys to face Riske in Adelaide final

Contributors
Shrivathsa Sridhar Reuters
Anita Kobylinska Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE

Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis reached his first ATP final in almost five years after battling fourth seed Marin Cilic at the Adelaide International 2 tournament on Friday, while Madison Keys sealed a comeback victory over third seed Coco Gauff.

Re-leads after late results

ADELAIDE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis reached his first ATP final in almost five years after battling fourth seed Marin Cilic at the Adelaide International 2 tournament on Friday, while Madison Keys sealed a comeback victory over third seed Coco Gauff.

Local hope Kokkinakis beat Cilic 6-2 3-6 7-6(10) in two hours and 38 minutes, reaching his career-second ATP final since the Los Cabos Open in Mexico in August 2017.

The 25-year-old prevailed against world number 29 Cilic in a lengthy tie-breaker, edging the former U.S. Open champion 12-10 in the decider.

"I was just playing on adrenaline," Kokkinakis said in his on-court interview before thanking the home crowd for their support. "You guys got me through honestly.

"I am going to enjoy this tonight, as much as I can, and get my body mentally and physically ready for tomorrow. It's going to be a tough final."

In Saturday's title clash, Kokkinakis will face Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, whowill be playing in his first ATP final after beatingcompatriot Corentin Moutet 6-1 6-3.

World number 58 Rinderknech, who sent down six aces, won 90% of points on his first serve and broke his opponent four times in a controlled display on Centre Court to win in 76 minutes.

"It's a great achievement," the 26-year-old Rinderknech told reporters. "I'm really happy to be in the final. It's a new step again. I made the semi-final in Kitzbuhel last summer. Now final here for my first tournament of the year."

In the women's event, Keys booked herself a spot in the final by beating Gauff 3-6 6-2 7-5 in a close last set.

Keys will meet Alison Riske in an all-American title clash on Saturday. Riske advanced to the final after Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek withdrew from their semi-final match due to an abdominal injury.

It was the second straight withdrawal or retirement Riske benefited from en route to the final after Madison Brengle retired injured at 3-3 in their quarter-final match.

"Coco is a phenomenal player," Keys, bidding to win her first title since Charleston in 2019, told reporters. "I knew I was going to have to play some of my best tennis.

"She's such a good mover that you have to win the point two and three times because she's so good at resetting the point."

Keys described finalist Riske as a "great fighter".

"Her backhand down the line is phenomenal," Keys added. "We played each other in practice like three weeks ago. I'm sure we both know a lot about the other one."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru and Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Christian Radnedge)

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular