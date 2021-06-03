US Markets

Tennis-Kenin gains momentum as she reaches French Open third round

Contributor
Julien Pretot Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

Last year's runner-up Sofia Kenin eased into the third round of the French Open with a 7-5 6-3 victory over fellow American Hailey Baptiste on Thursday as her claycourt form continued to improve.

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Last year's runner-up Sofia Kenin eased into the third round of the French Open with a 7-5 6-3 victory over fellow American Hailey Baptiste on Thursday as her claycourt form continued to improve.

The fourth seed, who has been struggling this season, notably losing all of her three matches on clay before Roland Garros, will next face another American, 28th seed Jessica Pegula.

Kenin made 18 unforced errors in an unconvincing first-set display but broke decisively in the 11th game as she bagged seven games in a row to open up a 4-0 lead in the second.

The 2020 Australian Open champion, however, suffered a dip in concentration and allowed her opponent to win three consecutive games before regaining her composure to wrap it up in straight sets on Court 14.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular