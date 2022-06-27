World Markets

Tennis-Jabeur crushes Bjorklund to reach Wimbledon second round

Sudipto Ganguly Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur proved far too strong for Mirjam Bjorklund of Sweden, sweeping past the qualifier 6-1 6-3 on Monday to book her spot in the second round of Wimbledon.

After reaching a career-high ranking of second, 2021 quarter-finalist Jabeur served strongly and dominated from the baseline against the 125th-ranked Bjorklund who made her debut at the grasscourt Grand Slam this year.

Jabeur arrived in London having lifted a grasscourt title in Berlin two weeks back and was in an attacking mood in her first career meeting with the 23-year-old Swede on a cloudy day on Court One.

The Tunisian broke Bjorklund's serve three times to take the opening set and a single break was enough in the second for Jabeur to seal victory in 53 minutes.

Jabeur converted her first matchpoint when Bjorklund sent a backhand long and she will next meet Canadian Rebecca Marino or qualifier Katarzyna Kawa of Poland for a place in the third round.

