World Markets

Tennis-In-form Auger-Aliassime pulls out of Dubai with back injury

Contributor
Sudipto Ganguly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

World number nine Felix Auger-Aliassime has withdrawn from this week's Dubai Tennis Championships with a back problem, the organisers of the ATP 500 tournament said on Monday.

DUBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - World number nine Felix Auger-Aliassime has withdrawn from this week's Dubai Tennis Championships with a back problem, the organisers of the ATP 500 tournament said on Monday.

The 21-year-old Canadian is at a career-high ranking and defeated French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final in Rotterdam this month to secure his maiden ATP Tour triumph.

He also reached the final of the ATP 250 event in Marseille last week, going down to Russian Andrey Rublev in the championship match on Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime was seeded third in Dubai and was replaced in the draw by lucky loser Alexei Popyrin of Australia.

Serbian world number one Novak Djokovic is the top seed and will open his campaign later on Monday against Italian wildcard Lorenzo Musetti in his first match of the 2022 season.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond)

((sudipto.ganguly@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 6841 4383; Twitter: @Sudipto_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular