Tennis-Hurkacz joins Ruud to complete ATP Finals field

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Poland's Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud of Norway will make their debuts in the ATP Finals later this month after the duo sealed the final two spots in the season-ending tournament in Turin, Italy.

The 22-year-old Ruud has become the first Norwegian to make the cut for the Finals, which is played between the top eight men's singles players and doubles teams and will be held from Nov. 14-21.

Ruud won five of his six ATP Tour titles during a breakthrough 2021 and is tied with Germany's world number four Alexander Zverev for the most tour-level trophies during the season.

"It's been an unbelievable year that will have the perfect end to the season," Ruud said in an ATP statement after confirming his Turin spot with a 6-2 6-1 win over American Marcos Giron at the Paris Masters on Thursday.

"It's been a stressful couple of weeks and months, because it's been such a tight race. It's been fun at the same time (and) so exciting to watch as a tennis fan."

Hurkacz clinched the eighth and final spot whenhe defeated Australian James Duckworth 6-2 6-7(4) 7-5 in the quarter-final of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Paris on Friday.

The 24-year-old has won three ATP titles in 2021 and is currently at a career-high ranking of 10.

"It feels incredible," said Hurkacz. "Obviously, going to Turin is a dream. Growing up as a kid, seeing all those top guys playing in the Finals, it’s inspiring. Now being among them, it’s very special because it’s just eight spots there, so it’s not that easy to get there."

Ruud and Hurkacz joined world number one Novak Djokovic, U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini in qualifying for the event.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Toby Davis )

