US Markets

Tennis-Holders Krawietz and Mies reach men's doubles final

Contributor
Martyn Herman Reuters
Published

Defending champions Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies reached the French Open men's doubles final as the German duo beat Dutch/Croatian team Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic on Thursday.

PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Defending champions Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies reached the French Open men's doubles final as the German duo beat Dutch/Croatian team Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic on Thursday.

A 6-3 7-5 win for the eighth seeds set up a showdown against seventh seeds Mate Pavic (Croatia) and Bruno Soares (Brazil), who had earlier beaten Colombian top seeds Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal 7-6(4) 7-5.

Pavic and Suarez are looking to win back-to-back Slam titles after beating Koolhof and Mektic in the U.S. Open final.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933; Reuters Messaging: martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular