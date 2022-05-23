Tennis-Holder Djokovic eases past Nishioka into round two at French Open

World number one Novak Djokovic cruised past Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 6-1 6-0 on Monday to advance to the French Open second round in a successful start to his quest for a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam.

Fresh from his Italian Open victory without dropping a set eight days ago, the defending champion broke his Japanese opponent, who deployed a risky strategy of playing tight angles from the start, to move 4-2 up.

Djokovic, unable to defend his Australian Open title due to his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and his subsequent deportation amid a media frenzy, squandered a set point at 5-2 but comfortably held serve to close it out.

He then galloped through the next two sets, dropping one game in the process and wrapping up the match in under two hours as he looks to match fellow title favourite Rafael Nadal's 21 Grand Slam wins.

