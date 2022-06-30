US Markets

Tennis-Harmony returns between Tan and Korpatsch over doubles withdrawal

Sudipto Ganguly Reuters
German Tamara Korpatsch said on Thursday she had sorted out her "misunderstandings" with Harmony Tan, a day after her scathing attack against the French player for pulling out of the women's doubles due to injury.

Tan withdrew from the women's doubles on Wednesday citing a thigh injury, hours after defeating Serena Williams in a first-round contest that lasted three hours and 11 minutes.

It ended her partner Korpatsch's hopes of playing her first Grand Slam doubles match, leaving the German to take to Instagram to vent her anger against Tan.

Korpatsch, however, had a change of heart 24 hours later.

"Me and Harmony have talked and figured out all misunderstandings," Korpatsch, who lost her first-round singles match to Britain's Heather Watson, said. "She made me clear about her injury now and we already apologised to each other.

"I will delete my previous post regarding this situation. And I will ask (you) not to write bad comments to her, don't want that she get insults! Hope for your understanding!"

