Tennis-Halep's doping ban cut from four years to nine months - CAS

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

March 05, 2024 — 10:24 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber for Reuters ->

GENEVA, March 5 (Reuters) - Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Simona Halep saw her four-year doping ban cut to nine months by the top court for global sport on Tuesday, in a ruling that represents a major victory for the Romanian former world no. 1.

"The CAS Panel has unanimously determined that the four-year period of ineligibility imposed by the ITF Independent Tribunal is to be reduced to a period of ineligibility of nine (9) months starting on 7 October 2022, which period expired on 6 July 2023," the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said in a statement.

