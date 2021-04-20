Tennis-Halep targets Stuttgart success on return to clay

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Geoff Burke

Former world number one Simona Halep said she has recovered from a right shoulder injury that forced her out of the Miami Open last month and is determined to kick off her European claycourt season with a long-awaited win at the Stuttgart Open.

April 20 (Reuters) - Former world number one Simona Halep said she has recovered from a right shoulder injury that forced her out of the Miami Open last month and is determined to kick off her European claycourt season with a long-awaited win at the Stuttgart Open.

The Romanian pulled out of Miami, her first tournament since a quarter-final exit at the Australian Open in February, after experiencing soreness following practice sessions.

"I had more than two weeks' break and some treatment on my shoulder. I feel much better," the world number three told reporters at the WTA 500 event.

"I didn't have pain in the last few days that I practised at home and also here. Hopefully, I can stay like that during matches because matches are different from practice."

Former French Open champion Halep has won every major European clay title on the WTA calendar except Stuttgart.

"I want it badly. It's a nice tournament, nice conditions, the people are nice to me here," she said.

"It's one of my goals to win this tournament as well. I want to win all the claycourt tournaments if possible."

Halep said Australia's strict COVID-19 restrictions means her coach Darren Cahill will remain in her corner throughout the claycourt swing.

"He'll be with me because he can't get back home ... he's stuck with me. He's been in Romania for a week," Halep said.

"We trained very well back home. Now, he's here for the first time and it's nice to have him the whole clay season because it's my favourite. To have him means a lot. I have confidence when he's around."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More