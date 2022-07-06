Tennis-Halep demolishes Anisimova to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

By Pritha Sarkar

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - There has been no stopping Simona Halep at this year's Wimbledon as the Romanian produced another eye-catching performance to surge into the semi-finals with a 6-2 6-4 win over American Amanda Anisimova on Wednesday.

The 2019 champion did not exactly give the fans who had forked out 175 pounds ($208) for a Centre Court ticket value for money as she toppled a shellshocked Anisimova in 63 minutes to reach her third semi-final at the All England Club.

After Halep had wrapped up the first set when Anisimova banged a service return long, the American was left rejecting one racket after another into her red bag as she was broken for the fourth time to trail 4-1 in the second set.

The 30-year-old Halep was broken while serving for the match at 5-1 and Anisimova had her 0-40 down when she tried again at 5-3.

But a few hard-hitting slaps to her thigh at 15-40 down got Halep's legs moving again and the 16th seed secured victory when Anisimova swiped a backhand long.

She will next meet either Ajla Tomljanovic or Kazakh 17th seed Elena Rybakina.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond)

((pritha.sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: pritha.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.