Tennis-Haddad Maia pulls out of Guadalajara after freak shower accident

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

September 18, 2023 — 02:31 pm EDT

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia has withdrawn from this week's Guadalajara Open as she injured her hands in a freak accident on Sunday after the shower screen at her hotel shattered.

The 27-year-old said she needed stitches on both hands.

"I'll need a few days now to heal the wounds so that I can be back for the last part of the year and keep fighting for my 2023 goals," she said in an Instagram post.

