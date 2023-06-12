News & Insights

Tennis-Haddad Maia first Brazilian to reach WTA top 10

Credit: REUTERS/Susan Mullane

June 12, 2023 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by Martyn Herman for Reuters

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Beatriz Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian woman to reach the top 10 of the WTA rankings on Monday following her dream run to the semi-finals of the French Open.

The 27-yaer-old beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the last eight in Paris to become the first Brazilian woman in 55 years to reach a Grand Slam semi-final.

She was eventually beaten by eventual champion Iga Swiatek.

Brazilian women's has had precious little success since the days of Maria Bueno who claimed seven Grand Slam titles between 1959 and 1966 -- long before the advent of the WTA rankings which were introduced in 1975.

Three-time French Open champion Gustavo Kuerten reached number one in the men's ATP rankings in 2000.

Haddad Maia will take a ranking of 10 into the grasscourt season in which she impressed last year and will feature in this week's Nottingham Open as build-up to Wimbledon begins.

