Tennis-Gutsy Medvedev outlasts Hurkacz to reach Melbourne semis

Credit: REUTERS/TRACEY NEARMY

January 24, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Written by Nick Mulvenney for Reuters ->

MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Third seed Daniil Medvedev was forced to dig deep into his reserves to outlast Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(4) 2-6 6-3 5-7 6-4 in the tightest of quarter-finals on Wednesday and reach the last four of the Australian Open for third time.

The Russian, twice a losing finalist at Melbourne Park, went toe-to-toe with the big Pole for almost four energy-sapping hours on Rod Laver Arena before finally setting up a clash with Carlos Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev.

Ninth seed Hurkacz, who was playing in only his second Grand Slam quarter-final but had a winning career record against Medvedev, twice came from a set down and made the Russian work hard for every single point.

Former U.S. Open champion Medvedev, who saved 10 of the 15 break points he faced over the contest, grizzled and moaned his way around the court but finally secured a place in his eighth Grand Slam semi-final on his second match point.

