News & Insights

Tennis-German court orders Zverev to pay fine in physical abuse case - lawyers

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

November 01, 2023 — 03:49 am EDT

Written by Chiranjit Ojha for Reuters ->

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Alexander Zverev has been ordered by a Berlin court to pay an undisclosed fine for physically abusing the mother of his child, the German tennis player's lawyers said, adding that he would contest the court order.

The former world number two "rejects the accusation made against him" by his former girlfriend Brenda Patea that she was a victim of bodily harm during an argument in 2020, his lawyers said. The pair had a daughter in 2021, though by that time they were no longer together.

The Guardian reported that the Tiergarten District Court in Berlin fined Zverev 450,000 euros ($476,000).

In January, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) closed an investigation that was launched after another ex-girlfriend, tennis player Olga Sharypova, accused Zverev of domestic abuse. The ATP cited insufficient evidence as its reason for dropping the case.

Zverev, 26, is currently playing at the Paris Masters, where he beat Marton Fucsovics 4-6 7-5 6-4 on Tuesday. He is set to face Ugo Humbert in the second round on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((chiranjit.ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.