Tennis-Gauff not resting on her laurels after US Open win

MELBOURNE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Coco Gauff has no intention of being a 'one-Slam wonder' and while her win over Aryna Sabalenka in last year's Flushing Meadows final gave her confidence heading into the Australian Open she says she spends little time dwelling on the past.

The American world number four capped a breakout season by winning the U.S. Open last September and has enjoyed a strong buildup to the first Grand Slam of the year by defending her title at the Auckland warm-up event last weekend.

"Some players' goal is to win a Grand Slam," said the 19-year-old. "Once they reach that, it's kind of, what's next?

"For me, I always knew I wanted to win multiple.

"It was kind of easy to forget about it (her U.S. Open win)," she added.

"Not 'forget', I think that's the wrong word. Maybe just put it in the past and look forward to the future instead of dwelling on the past."

What she does take from her U.S. Open triumph is the knowledge she can go toe-to-toe with the best and come out on top. Gauff fought back to defeat Belarusian Sabalenka, who is seeded second at Melbourne Park, 2-6 6-3 6-2 in that final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"For me, the only thing I will try to remember from that Slam is just the way that I won," she added.

"It wasn't my best tennis. It was more so the mental fire.

"I think that confidence will bring me into the Australian Open this year, probably even more Slams for the rest of the season."

On the technical side, Gauff said she has tweaked her service motion to make her toss more consistent.

"Sometimes I still have to remind myself of it. I think for

the most part I was really open to it," she added.

"I think my serve is something that, when it's on it's a really big weapon and can get me out of some situations. Just to make it more consistent was the goal."

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

