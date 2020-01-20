US Markets

Tennis-Gauff completes double eclipse of Venus at Australian Open

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

Coco Gauff shone on her Australian Open debut on Monday as she knocked Venus Williams out of the first round in a repeat of her stunning victory over the seven-times Grand Slam champion in the Wimbledon opener last year.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

