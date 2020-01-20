Tennis-Gauff completes double eclipse of Venus

Coco Gauff shone on her Australian Open debut on Monday as she knocked Venus Williams out of the first round in a repeat of her stunning victory over the seven-times Grand Slam champion in the Wimbledon opener last year.
