Tennis-Gauff books repeat showdown with Osaka after three-set thriller

Published
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Teenage sensation Coco Gauff survived a three-set thriller against Sorana Cirstea at the Australian Open on Wednesday to book a third-round showdown with defending champion Naomi Osaka for the second Grand Slam in a row.

