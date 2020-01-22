Tennis-Gauff books repeat showdown with Osaka after three-set thriller

Teenage sensation Coco Gauff survived a three-set thriller against Sorana Cirstea at the Australian Open on Wednesday to book a third-round showdown with defending champion Naomi Osaka for the second Grand Slam in a row.
