Tennis-From tears to cheers, Andreescu returns with a win

MELBOURNE, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Bianca Andreescu was so nervous she broke down in tears at the weekend as she prepared to make her return from a 15-month absence but the Canadian showed her mettle on Monday, beating Mihaela Buzarnescu in the Australian Open first round.

The Canadian eighth seed was given a stiff test by Romanian Buzarnescu before advancing with a 6-2 4-6 6-3 victory, her first match since retiring from the 2019 WTA Finals in Shenzhen with a knee injury.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion moved around the John Cain Arena court well and showed no sign of discomfort or nerves.

"Yesterday though I was super, super nervous to be back playing again," she told reporters. "But today I had a good warmup, everything was fine, and then I was feeling good.

"There were some ups and downs during the match attitude-wise in my opinion, but it's okay. It's my first match back; what can I say?"

Despite going through 14 days of hard quarantine after arriving in Australia, Andreescu breezed through the opening set with some aggressive hittingand broke her left-handed opponent's servetwice.

However, Buzarnescu, 32, raised her game in the second set and levelled the match as Andreescu's unforced error count began to creep up with the Canadian appearing a bit too eager to hit winnersof every shot.

With fatigue setting in from a lack of match practice, Andreescu found herself down 0-40 at 3-3 in the decider but dug deep and managed to find a different gear, holding serve and then winning the next two games, sealing victory with a forehand overhead winner.

Andreescu hit 27 winners compared to 11 from world No. 138 Buzarnescu, though she committed five more unforced errors than the Romanian.

The Canadian next faces a second-round matchup against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei, who earlier beat U.S. Open quarter-finalist Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria 7-5 6-2.

"I have played her before, so I kind of know what to expect," she said of Hsieh.

"She's a pretty crafty player, so I think that's going to be a fun match."

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)

