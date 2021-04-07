Tennis-French Open to be postponed by a week - L'Equipe

April 7 (Reuters) - The French Open is set to be postponed by a week, starting on May 30 instead of May 23, sports daily L'Equipe reported on Wednesday.

The 2020 tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually taking place in late September and early October. The event usually begins on the fourth Sunday in May, ending in early June.

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) is hoping for pandemic restrictions to be relaxed by the end of May, enabling it to have more spectators at the tournament, L'Equipe reported.

The FFT, who organise the tournament, were not immediately available for comment.

