Tennis-French Open order of play on Thursday

Updates after withdrawal of Monfils
May 31 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourts on the fifth day of the French Open on Thursday (play begins at 0900 GMT unless specified, prefix number denotes seeding):
COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (0945)
Giulio Zeppieri (Italy) v 4-Casper Ruud (Norway)
1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Claire Liu (U.S.)
Oceane Dodin (France) v 7-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)
Not before 1815
22-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Alex Molcan (Slovakia)
COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN
4-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v Linda Noskova (Czech Republic)
8-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Daniel Altmaier (Germany)
Julia Grabher (Austria) v 6-Coco Gauff (U.S.)
Arthur Rinderknech (France) v 9-Taylor Fritz (U.S.)
COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU
Kayla Day (U.S.) v 20-Madison Keys (U.S.)
Diane Parry (France) v Mirra Andreeva (Russia)
Aslan Karatsev (Russia) v 12-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)
Not before 1500
23-Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina) v Yannick Hanfmann(Germany)
(Compiled by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India Editing by Christian Radnedge and Toby Davis)
((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.