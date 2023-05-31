Tennis-French Open order of play on Thursday

Updates after withdrawal of Monfils

May 31 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourts on the fifth day of the French Open on Thursday (play begins at 0900 GMT unless specified, prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (0945)

Giulio Zeppieri (Italy) v 4-Casper Ruud (Norway)

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Claire Liu (U.S.)

Oceane Dodin (France) v 7-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)

Not before 1815

22-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Alex Molcan (Slovakia)

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN

4-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v Linda Noskova (Czech Republic)

8-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Daniel Altmaier (Germany)

Julia Grabher (Austria) v 6-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

Arthur Rinderknech (France) v 9-Taylor Fritz (U.S.)

COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU

Kayla Day (U.S.) v 20-Madison Keys (U.S.)

Diane Parry (France) v Mirra Andreeva (Russia)

Aslan Karatsev (Russia) v 12-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)

Not before 1500

23-Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina) v Yannick Hanfmann(Germany)

