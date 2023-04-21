US Markets

Tennis-French Open night session to start earlier, organisers say

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

April 21, 2023 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by Julien Pretot for Reuters ->

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - The night session at the French Open will be brought forward by half an hour this year, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said on Friday.

"It will start at 2000 (local time) with an interactive show and the first point will be played at 2030," she told a news conference.

Last year, players entered the Court Philippe Chatrier to warm up at 2045 (1845GMT), and the scheduling drew criticism due to the lack of public transportation in the event of a late finish.

The Paris metro stops running around 1:15 am.

Organisers were also criticised for scheduling mostly men's matches in the flagship match of the day, and Mauresmo would not commit to putting on more women's matches this year.

"It's difficult to project before the draw," she said.

"I don't hold anything back. It's the match-ups that will guide us. It would be a mistake to post quotas."

Mauresmo added that the French Open would acquire the services of a dedicated company to erase insulting messages from social media to protect the players from cyber-harassment.

"It's great for the mental well-being of the players," said Mauresmo. It clears the mind. Everyone will be able to come out on the court more freely. I can't wait to see how the players feel about this service," she said.

The French Open runs from May 28-June 11.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)

((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.