News & Insights

Tennis-French Open announces prize money increase for 2023

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

May 12, 2023 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by Shrivathsa Sridhar for Reuters ->

May 12 (Reuters) - The prize money for this year's French Open will total 49.6 million euros ($54.6 million), up 12.3% on 2022, organisers of the claycourt Grand Slam announced on Friday.

The amount offered for the Roland Garros singles draws will be raised by 9.1% on 2022, with organisers saying in a statement they had "significantly increased" the prize pot to ensure a more even distribution between players.

Losing players in the opening three rounds of the singles draw stand to receive between 11% and 13% more this year, with organisers also increasing prize money for the three rounds of the qualifying competition by an average of 11.8%.

The men's and women's champions will receive 2.3 million euros each.

The prize money for the men's and women's doubles events have also gone up by 4%, organisers added.

The allocation for the wheelchair and quad competition is 810,000 euros, equating to a 40% increase on 2022.

The French Open takes place from May 28-June 11.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.