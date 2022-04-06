Tennis-France's Tsonga to retire after Roland Garros

April 6 (Reuters) - Former world number five Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will play his final tournament at next month's French Open, he said on Wednesday, announcing his decision to bow out of the sport at his home Grand Slam.

The 36-year-old has won 18 ATP titles in his career and reached the final of the 2008 Australian Open, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

Tsonga has struggled with injuries in recent years and claimed only his second win since 2019 in February after missing almost the entire 2020 season with a back injury and posting a 1-8 record last year.

"It is with great emotion that I announce today my decision to stop my career at the next French Open," Tsonga wrote on Twitter.

"So many incredible moments, joy shared with an audience that has given me so much... Hoping for one last thrill with you!"

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

((hritika.sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.