Tennis-Former number one Barty announces birth of first child

July 04, 2023 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by Rohith Nair for Reuters ->

July 4 (Reuters) - Former world number one Ash Barty announced the birth of her first child on Tuesday, 16 months after stepping away from the sport at the peak of her game.

Three-times Grand Slam champion Barty, who married longtime partner Garry Kissick in 2022, posted a picture of her newborn baby with the caption: "Our beautiful boy, welcome to the world, Hayden".

Barty called time on her career in March 2022 shortly after she ended her country's 44-year wait for a home champion at the Australian Open.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

